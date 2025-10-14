Stars Assign Three Players to Idaho on Loan

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that three players have been assigned on loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Dallas has reassigned forward Francesco Arcuri and goaltender Arno Tiefensee from Texas to Idaho, while Texas has loaned defenseman Tommy Bergsland to the Steelheads.

Arcuri, 22, has appeared in five AHL games for Texas and 94 ECHL games for Idaho during his first two professional seasons. He averaged a point per game (10-20- 30) in 30 contests for the Steelheads in 2024-25, highlighted by a five-point game (2-3- 5) on April 5, 2025 at Allen. He also skated in four games last season for the Stars.

The Toronto, Ontario native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Tiefensee, 23, enters his first season in North America after spending the last three in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), the top professional league in Germany. The goaltender went 19-10-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 29 games for Adler Mannheim in 2024-25 and posted a 4-6-0 record in the DEL playoffs.

The Weisswasser, Germany native was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bergsland, 24, is in his first full pro season after joining Texas last spring on an amateur tryout. As a senior at Colgate University, he compiled 24 points (4-20- 24) in 36 games and was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team. The rookie played six regular-season games for the Stars and five Calder Cup Playoff games, notching his first pro point on an assist Apr. 29, 2025 at Grand Rapids in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals.

The Wayzata, Minnesota native was originally undrafted before attending Colgate and signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17.

The Stars hit the road for the first time and take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the BMO Center, before facing the Milwaukee Admirals at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.







