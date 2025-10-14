Game Day Preview - CGY at COL

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers return to the ice for the second half of their road back-to-back against the Colorado Eagles, looking to bounce back after a 7-4 loss on Oct. 10.

Game Recap

The Matchup

Colorado came out with pace in Game 1, putting Calgary on its heels early and making it tough to recover.

However, the Wranglers settled in after the first 20 minutes and found their rhythm, something they'll aim to build on heading into tonight's rematch.

For the rookies, it was their first taste of AHL action; for the vets, it was about shaking off the rust and settling back into game speed.

That was yesterday.

Tonight's a fresh slate.

Dryden Hunt led the way with two goals, while Martin Frk was a steady presence from the left point, flashing his signature goal.

The assistant captains led by example and will be counted on again to set the tone and energize the group.

Discipline will be key this time around, as the Wranglers took many penalties in Game 1, giving the Eagles four opportunities and surrendering three powerplay goals.

The Other Side

Colorado brings no shortage of offensive talent, with Tristen Nielsen and Danil Gushchin leading the charge, both recent additions from Abbotsford and San Jose, respectively.

Gushchin wasted no time making an impact in his Eagles debut, scoring twice and showing off the same motor and finishing touch that made him stand out in San Jose.

How to Watch

Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.







