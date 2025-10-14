Game Day Preview - CGY at COL
Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers return to the ice for the second half of their road back-to-back against the Colorado Eagles, looking to bounce back after a 7-4 loss on Oct. 10.
Game Recap
The Matchup
Colorado came out with pace in Game 1, putting Calgary on its heels early and making it tough to recover.
However, the Wranglers settled in after the first 20 minutes and found their rhythm, something they'll aim to build on heading into tonight's rematch.
For the rookies, it was their first taste of AHL action; for the vets, it was about shaking off the rust and settling back into game speed.
That was yesterday.
Tonight's a fresh slate.
Dryden Hunt led the way with two goals, while Martin Frk was a steady presence from the left point, flashing his signature goal.
The assistant captains led by example and will be counted on again to set the tone and energize the group.
Discipline will be key this time around, as the Wranglers took many penalties in Game 1, giving the Eagles four opportunities and surrendering three powerplay goals.
The Other Side
Colorado brings no shortage of offensive talent, with Tristen Nielsen and Danil Gushchin leading the charge, both recent additions from Abbotsford and San Jose, respectively.
Gushchin wasted no time making an impact in his Eagles debut, scoring twice and showing off the same motor and finishing touch that made him stand out in San Jose.
How to Watch
Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Game Day Preview - CGY at COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles in Season Opener - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Defeated by Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Stars Assign Three Players to Idaho on Loan - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Kevin Mandolese and Brett Leason to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transaction - Providence Bruins
- Andrae Recalled, Gilbert Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marshall Warren Named Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bridgeport's Marshall Warren Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces LOCASH Postgame Concert, Presented by Quantum Fiber, for January 17 - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot - Charlotte Checkers
- Weekly Report: Split to Start - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day Preview - CGY at COL
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles in Season Opener
- Game Day Preview - CGY at COL
- Wranglers Defeated by Eagles
- Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster