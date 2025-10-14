Game Day Preview - CGY at COL

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Wranglers hockey is back!

The team hits the road to open the season with a doubleheader against the Eagles in Loveland, Colorado.

The Matchup

Last season, the Wranglers and Eagles split their four-game series.The Eagles went on to finish at the top of the Pacific Division, 13 points ahead of the fifth-place Wranglers.

This year, Calgary begins their campaign with a fresh lineup, including a completely revamped goaltending trio of Owen Say, Arsenii Sergeev, and Ivan Prosvetov.

Rookies Etienne Morin, Aydar Suniev, and Andrew Basha will also be looking to make a strong first impression, along with Carter Wilkie, Carter King, and Simon Mack, who saw some action last season with the Wranglers.

It's not just the roster that's changed, there are new faces behind the bench as well.

Former Wrangler and last season's assistant coach Brett Sutter returns in a head coaching role, joined by assistants Joe Cirella and David Liffiton.

Keep an eye on defenceman Nick Cicek, newly arrived from the Mannheim Eagles of the DEL.

While he's returning to familiar AHL territory, having previously suited up for Abbotsford and San Jose, he made a big impression during Flames training camp, especially in the split-squad matchup against Edmonton.

"I'm here to win games, that's what we're all here to do," Cicek said ahead of the season opener. "On the ice, I want to bring energy. I'm a physical guy, I play hard. I'm looking to move the puck well."

Off the ice, he's just as engaged.

"I love to chat, I love to laugh, I love to talk," he said. "Bringing the energy everywhere and having a good time while doing it."

The Other Side

Colorado will be without their top scorer, and former Wrangler, Matthew Phillips, who was traded to the San Diego Gulls in July.

The Eagles' lineup includes six players making their team debut, as well as two additions to the coaching staff.

Among the newcomers, forward Tristen Nielsen is coming off a Calder Cup championship season with Abbotsford, where he tallied 15 goals.

Danil Gushchin brings offensive firepower after posting 28 goals and 51 points with the San Jose Barracuda last season.

Alex Barre-Boulet, a two-time AHL All-Star and former AHL Rookie of the Year, adds even more scoring depth. He recorded 22 goals last year with the Laval Rocket.

How to Watch

Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.







American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.