Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster
Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have made the following roster transactions.
The following players on AHL/ECHL contracts have been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush:
Blake Bennett (F)
Brett Davis (F)
Briley Wood (F)
Ryan Chyzowski (F)
Chase Pauls (D)
The following seven players who attended Wranglers camp on a tryout have been released and will all be reporting to the Rapid City Rush:
Parker Bowman (F)
Rasmus Ekstrom (F)
Chaz Smedsrud (F)
Alexander Stensson (D)
Arvils Bergmanis (D)
Billy Constantinou (D)
Noah Giesbrecht (G)
Goaltender Connor Murphy has also been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers' ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush.
The Wranglers now have three goalies, 9 defencemen, and 16 forwards for a total of 28 players at camp.
