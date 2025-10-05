Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have made the following roster transactions.

The following players on AHL/ECHL contracts have been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush:

Blake Bennett (F)

Brett Davis (F)

Briley Wood (F)

Ryan Chyzowski (F)

Chase Pauls (D)

The following seven players who attended Wranglers camp on a tryout have been released and will all be reporting to the Rapid City Rush:

Parker Bowman (F)

Rasmus Ekstrom (F)

Chaz Smedsrud (F)

Alexander Stensson (D)

Arvils Bergmanis (D)

Billy Constantinou (D)

Noah Giesbrecht (G)

Goaltender Connor Murphy has also been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers' ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush.

The Wranglers now have three goalies, 9 defencemen, and 16 forwards for a total of 28 players at camp.







American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.