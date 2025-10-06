Barracuda Close Preseason with 3-1 Win over Condors

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda gather following a goal

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda gather following a goal(San Jose Barracuda)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0-0) capped off their preseason with a 3-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (0-1-1-0) on Sunday evening at Tech CU Arena.

After a scoreless opening period, the Barracuda poured on the pressure in the second, outshooting Bakersfield 23-4 and finally breaking through late in the frame. Oliver Wahlstrom (1) opened the scoring at 16:06 as Filip Bystedt found him uncovered in front. Just 33 seconds later, Bakersfield's Matvey Petrov (1) tied the game with a quick strike, but San Jose regained the lead before the intermission when Kasper Halttunen (1) buried his first of the preseason, assisted by fellow rookies Igor Chernyshov and John Gormley.

In the third, Bakersfield pushed for the equalizer but managed only four shots on goal as San Jose tightened defensively. Samuel Laberge (1) sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Goaltender Jakub Škarek turned aside 13 of 14 shots for San Jose in win.

The Barracuda open the regular season at Tech CU Arena against the Condors on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Rotten Robbie. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.