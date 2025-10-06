P-Bruins Fall in Overtime to T-Birds in Preseason Finale

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell 2-1 in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Sunday evening to close out the preseason. Lynden McCallum found the back of the net near the end of the first frame. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 23 shots in the overtime loss.

How It Happened

McCallum hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first period. Jacob Perreault and Colin Felix received the assists.

Corey Schueneman fired a wrist shot from the right point that zipped into the upper-left corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 16:07 to play in the second frame.

Hugh McGing's one-timer from right circle on a 2-on-1 rush gave the T-Birds the victory with 1:28 left in the extra frame.

Stats

McCallum's tally was his second in two preseason contests.

Perreault finished the preseason with four assists.

Zajicek stopped 23 of 25 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins will travel to Bridgeport to face the Islanders in the first game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 11 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

