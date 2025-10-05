Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears conclude their 2025 preseason schedule this afternoon as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for their third and final exhibition game before dropping the puck on their 88th American Hockey League campaign.

Hershey Bears (1-0-0-1) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-2-0-0)

Oct. 5, 2025 | 3:05 p.m. | PPL Center

Referees: Andrew Bell (6), Chris Conway (33)

Linespersons: David Rozitis (62), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

RADIO: No radio coverage (GIANT Bears Radio Network to resume coverage during regular season)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

Broadcast coverage starts at 3:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears battled the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday morning and took an early 1-0 lead off a goal from Kaden Bohlsen at 2:22 of the first period, but the Penguins tied the game with a power-play strike via Chase Pietila at 14:57 of the third period, and Gabe Klassen netted the only goal in the shootout to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-1 victory. The Phantoms dropped their second contest of the preseason last night at home against the Penguins, giving up a goal in each period before Oscar Eklind scored late in regulation for Lehigh Valley, closing out the scoring in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

LOUIE LOUIE:

Hershey's lineup today is expected to feature defenseman Louie Bepedio. The veteran rearguard signed with the Washington Capitals as a free agent this offseason and he pulls on the Hershey sweater for the first time today after spending the last three years playing for the Phantoms. In the 2024-25 campaign, Belpedio led Lehigh Valley defenders with 28 points (5g, 23a) and had a team-best +15 rating. He has logged 146 points (42g, 104a) in 408 career AHL games with Iowa, Laval, and Lehigh Valley.

FIRST LOOK IN THE CRISTALL BALL:

Several Bears players are expected to make their preseason debuts this afternoon including forward Andrew Cristall. The 20-year-old scored 132 points (48g, 84a) in only 57 games last year in the Western Hockey League with Spokane and Kelowna. He won the Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer, and his 132 points are the second most of any WHL player over the past decade, only trailing Connor Bedard's 143 points with Regina in 2022-23. Cristall played in four preseason games for the Washington Capitals, scoring twice.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears reduced the club's Training Camp Roster yesterday, sending 12 players to the ECHL...Forward Jalen Luypen remains in Hershey's camp on a tryout agreement and he is expected to play today, making him the lone skater to play in all three preseason games for Hershey...Based on Hershey's projected lineup today, 10 players who skated in at least one game for Hershey last season are slated to dress today...Following today's preseason finale, the Bears will play the first four games of the regular season at GIANT Center. The club's next road game will be back at the PPL Center on Friday, Oct. 24.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Oct. 5, 1996 - The Bears and the Philadelphia Phantoms met for the first time, with Hershey winning 2-1 in front of 4,939 at Hersheypark Arena. Blair Atcheynum scored both goals for the Chocolate and White in a span of 3:06 during the second period, while Hershey's penalty kill went 8-for-8 as J-F Labbé earned his second win of the season after defeating the Baltimore Bandits 5-3 the previous evening.







