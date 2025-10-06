Tuomaala and Murchison Score in Preseason Finale

Allentown, PA - Samu Tuomaala and Ty Murchison scored back-to-back in the first period to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead but the visiting Hershey Bears rallied with goals in the second period by Calle Rosen and in the third by David Gucciardi to escape with a 3-2 victory on Sunday at PPL Center in the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

Aleksei Kolosov (25/28) made several strong saves between the pipes including some close-range and point-blank chances among the 14 efforts he faced in the second period.

It was another opportunity for head coach John Snowden to get a look at his known commodities and new prospects as the team again fielded a mix of players expected to be on the Opening Night roster with some bubble players hoping to get the invitation to stick around.

Jacob Gaucher, Anthony Richard, Alexis Gendron, Emil Andrae, Helge Grans and goaltender Aleksei Kolosov all dressed in a Phantoms preseason game for the first time but all had earlier opportunity in Philadelphia Flyers NHL preseason games. Cooper Marody was playing for the first time as well as he looks for a big bounce-back season after being limited to just six games last year due to injury.

Head coach John Snowden liked some of what he saw and noted some other areas in need of improvement but he also tempered his comments with the observation that it is extremely early and that mistakes as a group is learning a system are to be expected as part of the process in getting ready for the season.

"I didn't think it was a full game of compete," Snowden said. "Although in fairness, we're all flying early through it. We haven't even remotely come close to see what our actual lineup will look like. So it's been a mix of everything. The compete was okay. We're going to demand a whole lot more than that and the way that we are going to do things. Once we get our group set and get that finalized we'll starting getting into how that's going to look."

A quick turnover led to Patrick Thomas walking and scoring the first marker of the game for the Hershey Bears who beat Kolosov past the left skate on a goal at 3:05 that was assisted by two former Phantoms players in Louie Belpedio and Dalton Smith.

Lehigh Valley surged back with several chances forcing Hershey to take penalties. The Phantoms capitalized on their third straight power play to open the game when Tuomaala got to the net-front after some zippy passing with Carson Golder connecting across the ice with Devin Kaplan on the backdoor whose try off the goalie found the stick of Tuomaala to knock it through at 8:50.

"I felt today was a better game for me," Tuomaala said. "It's been a little slow start for me this season. I didn't like my camps or the last games but I felt a little bit of my own game more today. Had some shots and chances and finally one goal. But still I know I can be a lot better."

"I think it's a big year for Samu to stay healthy," Snowden said. "And to up the game that he has. He's shown us over the past two season spurts of...Okay, he's offensive dynamic. he can score. He produces offense. He's very good on the power play for two years. But he needs to take his game to the next level. It's that time of his career where we have to take the next step of what we are as a player and being healthy and elevating your game as the season goes on. And not tapering off after a good start. We need to keep building everything."

The Phantoms took the lead at 12:26 when Marody sent Anthony Ricahrd speeding up the right and around behind the goal. He nicely left a backhand flip for a sneaky Ty Murchison who pushed in from the left point to hammer home the go-ahead goal on a blast from the top of the left circle to the upper-right corner.

The fifth-rounder out of Arizona State appears more than ready for his first full professional season after playing four games for the Phantoms at the end of last year.

After owning a 10-4 shots advantage in the first period, the Hershey Bears countered in the middle frame with a dominating 16-shot barrage but they only put in one past Kolosov. Calle Rosen's drive from center-point on power play squeaked past the left skate of Kolosov thanks in large part to a screen from forward Spencer Smallman at the net front. The Bears equalizer at 10:55 into the second period produced a 2-2 draw into the final intermission of the exhibition campaign.

David Gucciardi broke the deadlock with his rifle from the high slot at 4-on-4 with the Bears smartly passing around the zone to set up the big drive at 6:16 into the final frame.

Lehigh Valley generated some chances at 6-on-5 in the final minutes but relief goaltender Antoine Keller finished it off to pick up the win in just 20 minutes of play after starter Garin Bjorkland went the first 40.

The Phantoms are expected to trim their Training Camp roster which officially stands at 31 players and with potentially some more arrivals from Philadelphia on the way. Lehigh Valley expected to some of the players still in camp to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Next time out for the Phantoms it will count! Lehigh Valley hosts the Belleville Senators on Saturday, October 11 at PPL Center for the Opening Night of the 12th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 to enjoy the first ever pregame light show. And then get ready to wave those Rally Towels which will be provided for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins including Phantoms Trading Card Sets.







