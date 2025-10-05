Blues Assign Five Players to T-Birds
Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned five players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, and Otto Stenberg, as well as defensemen Theo Lindstein and Leo Loof.
The T-Birds close their preseason slate this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. as they host the Providence Bruins inside the MassMutual Center. Opening Night for the T-Birds' 10th anniversary season is set for next Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers. The action begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at MGM Springfield from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with support from the Springfield BID.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
