Blues Assign Five Players to T-Birds

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Dalibor Dvorsky

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned five players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, and Otto Stenberg, as well as defensemen Theo Lindstein and Leo Loof.

The T-Birds close their preseason slate this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. as they host the Providence Bruins inside the MassMutual Center. Opening Night for the T-Birds' 10th anniversary season is set for next Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers.

