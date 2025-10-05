Admirals Make Roster Moves

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have assigned goaltenders Ethan Haider and TJ Semptimphelter to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. In addition, the Admirals have released forwards Joey Cipollone, Isak Walther, Louis Boudon and defensemen Ryan Conroy and Brendan Less from their professional try-out contracts.

The Admirals roster now stands at 26 players.

The Ads the regular season on Saturday, October 11th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs. The Ads will open up their home schedule on Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.







