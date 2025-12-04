Murray Guides Ads to Shutout of Wild

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Admirals netminder Matt Murray stopped all 29 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season to guide the Ads to a 3-0 win over Iowa on Wednesday night at historic Panther Arena.

The win for Murray improved his record to 9-1-2 on the season and gives him six career shutouts with the Ads in just 55 starts.

Joakim Kemell, David Edstrom, and Cole O'Hara scored the goals for Milwaukee, while Jake Lucchini dished out a pair of assists to pace the offense.

The game was scoreless until midway through the second period when Kemell picked up his fourth goal of the year and second on the power-play at the 12:26 mark of the sandwich frame. The play started when Ryan Ufko carried the puck in from the right point to the top of the circle where he dished to Kemell and his one-timer deflected off the top of Iowa goalie Cal Peterson's glove and into the net.

Edstrom pushed the Ads lead to two just 95 seconds into the third period. Defenseman Tanner Molendyk dangled between two Iowa defenders along the far boards and then sent a pass through the slot to a crashing Edstrom, who had a wide-open net for his fourth of the year as well.

O'Hara finished the scoring with 6:03 to play in the game after he converted from the slot off a nifty drop-pass from Lucchini.

The Admirals now head out on a four-game roadtrip beginning with a pair of games this weekend at the Allstate Arena against the Wolves. Milwaukee isn't back at home until Saturday, December 13th when they host Chicago at 6 pm.







American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.