McGing OT Goal Lifts T-Birds to Exhibition Win over Bruins

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Nikita Susuev

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds picked up a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday over the Providence Bruins inside the MassMutual Center to close their preseason slate.

The Bruins picked up the first goal of the afternoon on a power play with 1:08 remaining in the first, as Lynden McCallum lifted a one-timer over the right shoulder of Vadim Zherenko to give Providence the 1-0 lead at intermission. That came less than a minute after Hugh McGing was awarded a penalty shot, but could not get the puck past Simon Zajicek in the Bruins goal crease.

Springfield had an answer from one of their veterans at 3:53 of the second when Corey Schueneman lifted a point wrister through traffic and past Zajicek to tie the score. McGing had what appeared to be the go-ahead goal on a power play at 14:07 of the period, but after replay, the officials waved it off, saying that the T-Birds forward had directed the puck in with a kicking motion.

Zherenko's night was complete after 40 minutes and 20 saves on 21 shots. Gage Alexander came on for the third period and overtime and stopped all nine shots he faced.

After neither team could break the ice in the third period, the T-Birds picked up the triumph in the extra frame as Nikita Alexandrov fed a saucer pass to McGing's blade at 3:32, and McGing got enough of it to beat Zajicek upstairs to finish the game.

After neither team could break the ice in the third period, the T-Birds picked up the triumph in the extra frame as Nikita Alexandrov fed a saucer pass to McGing's blade at 3:32, and McGing got enough of it to beat Zajicek upstairs to finish the game.

The T-Birds now prepare themselves for the regular season slate, beginning with MGM Springfield Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers inside Thunderdome.

