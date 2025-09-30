T-Birds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced their initial training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season today.

Among the 33 players who will suit up when training camp opens on Tuesday are 17 returning Thunderbirds who skated in at least one game during the 2024-25 season. Returning veteran leaders include captain and T-Birds all-time leading scorer Matthew Peca, who enters the season one point away from becoming the first T-Bird to eclipse 200 points with the club.

Other notable players on the initial camp roster include veteran forwards Matt Luff (45 points in 50 games last season), Hugh McGing (34 points in 68 games last season), and Nikita Alexandrov (49 points in 48 games last season), as well as defenseman Corey Schueneman (20 points, +8 in 63 games last season).

Springfield also welcomes 14-year-pro and Walpole, Mass. native Chris Wagner to the club, coming off a career-high 31-point season in just 44 games last season for the Colorado Eagles. The Colgate University alumnus spent parts of five seasons with the Boston Bruins and was a member of the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference championship club that fell to St. Louis in the Stanley Cup Final.

A host of the T-Birds' young talent from the 2024-25 season will also break camp in Springfield, including second-year pros Dylan Peterson, Simon Robertsson, and Michael Buchinger.

St. Louis Blues training camp continues this week; the T-Birds' NHL parent club currently boasts 31 players, but will be cut down to the final 23-man roster ahead of the Blues' season opener on Thursday, Oct. 9, against Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned into T-Birds social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) for more roster additions and updates.

The T-Birds begin their two-game preseason slate on Friday, October 3, when they visit the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. They host their lone preseason game on Sunday, October 5, at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m.

The T-Birds begin their two-game preseason slate on Friday, October 3, when they visit the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. They host their lone preseason game on Sunday, October 5, at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m.







