Blues Assign F Matt Luff, D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Matt Luff and defenseman Corey Schueneman to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The T-Birds open their preseason slate on Friday, October 3, when they visit the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. They host their lone preseason game on Sunday, October 5, at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
