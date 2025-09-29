Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Opening Roster and Preseason Game Schedule
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, September 29, the 17 players that will make up the Training Camp opening roster for the 2025-26 season.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025 TRAINING CAMP OPENING ROSTER
Forwards (9): Joey Abate, Maxim Andreev, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Shawn Element, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Lynden McCallum, Jacob Perreault, Jake Schmaltz
Defenseman (6): Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Zachary Massicotte, Max Wanner
Goaltenders (2): Luke Cavallin, Simon Zajicek
PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Friday, October 3 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m. (Amica Mutual Pavilion)
Sunday, October 5 at Springfield - 3:05 p.m. (MassMutual Center)
