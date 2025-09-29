Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Opening Roster and Preseason Game Schedule

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, September 29, the 17 players that will make up the Training Camp opening roster for the 2025-26 season.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025 TRAINING CAMP OPENING ROSTER

Forwards (9): Joey Abate, Maxim Andreev, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Shawn Element, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Lynden McCallum, Jacob Perreault, Jake Schmaltz

Defenseman (6): Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Zachary Massicotte, Max Wanner

Goaltenders (2): Luke Cavallin, Simon Zajicek

PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, October 3 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m. (Amica Mutual Pavilion)

Sunday, October 5 at Springfield - 3:05 p.m. (MassMutual Center)







American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.