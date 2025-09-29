Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, proud American Hockey League Affiliate of the New York Rangers, have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster.

Prior to the start of camp, the Wolf Pack agreed to professional tryout agreements (PTO) with 13 players. Joining the club on a PTO are defensemen Parker Gavlas, Jae Seung Lee, Nick Carabin, Cullen Ferguson, and Theo Calvas and forwards Brett Budgell, Chongmin Lee, Daniel Tedesco, Shane Ott, Mark Kaleinikovas, Mikael Robidoux, Liam Devlin, and Noah Kane.

The Wolf Pack opens their 2025 Training Camp with twelve forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 21 players.

Forwards (12): Kyle Jackson, Gavin Hain, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack, Brett Budgell*, Daniel Tedesco*, Shane Ott*, Mark Kaleinikovas*, Chongmin Lee*, Mikael Robidoux*, Liam Devlin*, and Noah Kane*

Defensemen (7): Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Jae Seung Lee*, Nick Carabin*, and Theo Calvas*

Goaltenders (2); Hugo Ollas and Callum Thung

The Wolf Pack open the preseason on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 1:00 p.m. when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The game is closed to the public. The preseason slate concludes on Friday, Oct. 3, at 6:00 p.m. when the Wolf Pack welcome the Islanders to the Connecticut capital.







