Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster ahead of Monday morning's opening practice at America First Center in Henderson. General Manager Tim Speltz has released a roster featuring 28 players - 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Training camp will begin with 19 players who played at least one game with Henderson during the 2024-25 season. The roster also features 12 Golden Knights draft picks.

The Silver Knights training camp roster will be adjusted throughout the week as players are recalled from or assigned to the Vegas Golden Knights training camp, assigned to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, or released from tryout agreements.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (17)

#8 Mathieu Cataford, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #13 Jakub Demek, #25 Matyas Sapovaliv, #37 Tuomas Uronen, #42 Braeden Bowman, #50 Joe Fleming, #59 Jackson Hallum, #63 Ben Hemmerling, #65 Devon Paliani, #67 Cody Laskosky, #74 Kevin Wall, #75 Mitch McLain, #76 Trent Swick, #77 Kai Uchacz, #89 Riley McKay, #92 Sloan Stanick

Defense (8)

#41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Christoffer Sedoff, #47 Artur Cholach, #51 Lukas Cormier, #78 Lucas Johansen, #79 Viliam Kmec, #84 Jeremy Davies, #96 Samuel Mayer

Goaltenders (3)

#32 Jesper Vikman, #34 Jordan Papirny, #39 Cameron Whitehead

The Silver Knights will hold their first on-ice practice session of training camp today, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. All on-ice sessions will be held at America First Center and are open to the public.

Training camp will finish with a pair of preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners at Lee's Family Forum, on October 4 at 6:00 p.m. and October 5 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.







