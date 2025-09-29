Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster ahead of Monday morning's opening practice at America First Center in Henderson. General Manager Tim Speltz has released a roster featuring 28 players - 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Training camp will begin with 19 players who played at least one game with Henderson during the 2024-25 season. The roster also features 12 Golden Knights draft picks.
The Silver Knights training camp roster will be adjusted throughout the week as players are recalled from or assigned to the Vegas Golden Knights training camp, assigned to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, or released from tryout agreements.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (17)
#8 Mathieu Cataford, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #13 Jakub Demek, #25 Matyas Sapovaliv, #37 Tuomas Uronen, #42 Braeden Bowman, #50 Joe Fleming, #59 Jackson Hallum, #63 Ben Hemmerling, #65 Devon Paliani, #67 Cody Laskosky, #74 Kevin Wall, #75 Mitch McLain, #76 Trent Swick, #77 Kai Uchacz, #89 Riley McKay, #92 Sloan Stanick
Defense (8)
#41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Christoffer Sedoff, #47 Artur Cholach, #51 Lukas Cormier, #78 Lucas Johansen, #79 Viliam Kmec, #84 Jeremy Davies, #96 Samuel Mayer
Goaltenders (3)
#32 Jesper Vikman, #34 Jordan Papirny, #39 Cameron Whitehead
The Silver Knights will hold their first on-ice practice session of training camp today, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. All on-ice sessions will be held at America First Center and are open to the public.
Training camp will finish with a pair of preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners at Lee's Family Forum, on October 4 at 6:00 p.m. and October 5 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025
- Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Send Four to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Release 2025-26 Promotional and Theme Game Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players - Bakersfield Condors
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Opening Roster and Preseason Game Schedule - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.