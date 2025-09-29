Moose Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the roster for the team's 2025 Training Camp at hockey for all centre. The Moose hold their first on-ice session this morning at 10:30 a.m.

The Moose open camp with 23 players (15 forwards, six defencemen and two goaltenders) on the roster.

Manitoba announced the team signed the following 11 players to tryout agreements.

Tanner Andrew - F

Lucas Brenton - D

Skyler Bruce - F

Isaac Dufort - F

Brehdan Engum - D

Connor Fedorek - D

Jonny Hooker - F

Jace Isley - F

Jack O'Leary - F

Brandon Osmundson - F

Blake Swetlikoff - F

All on-ice sessions and events at hockey for all centre are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. The full training camp schedule is available at moosehockey.com.

The Moose open their 2025-26 schedule on home ice Friday, Oct. 10 against the Laval Rocket at 7p.m. CT. Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.

Ticket memberships for the 2025-26 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit moosehockey.com/memberships for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.