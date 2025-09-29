Panthers Send Four to Charlotte

The Panthers have trimmed their training camp roster, assigning defensemen Ludvig Jansson and Evan Nause and goalie Kirill Gerasimyuk to Charlotte.

Additionally, Florida has released Evan Cormier from his PTO - the netminder will join Charlotte, where he signed an AHL deal over the summer - and signed defenseman Cole Krygier to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Jansson, 21, signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Panthers after spending the last two years with Lulea in his native Sweden's top league - including capturing an SHL title last season. A fourth-round pick by Florida in 2022, Jansson represented Sweden at two World Junior Championships, helping his country win a bronze medal in 2022 and making the tournament's All-Star Team in 2023 while leading all blue liners in scoring.

Nause, 22, is heading into his third pro campaign after ranking second among Savannah defensemen with 29 points (6g, 23a) in 63 games last season. Over his career the 2021 second-round pick by Florida has logged 34 points (6g, 28a) in 91 ECHL games for Florida and Savannah and one assist in nine AHL games for Charlotte.

Gerasimyuk, 22, signed a two-year, entry-level contract over the summer after being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 draft by Florida. The Russian netminder spent last season in the VHL with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk (1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 24 games) and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2.52 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in eight games). Over his career Gerasimyuk has played four seasons in the VHL - including leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage in the 2024 postseason - and backstopped Russia to a silver medal at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship.

Cormier, 27, went 17-13-4 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage for the Ghost Pirates last season. Over his career, the 2016 fourth-round pick by New Jersey has played in 59 AHL games and logged a 21-27-9 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage. Cormier - who is heading into his third season in the Florida organization and lifted the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season as the third goalie during their run - has made six appearances for Charlotte, all during the 2023-24 campaign.

Krygier, 25, played 14 games with the Ontario Reign during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The Orlando, FL, native signed a two-year, NHL entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023. During his time with Ontario, the left-handed defenseman has appeared in 77 contests with the Reign, posting 16 points (three goals, 13 assists).

Before turning pro, Krygier played five seasons at Michigan State University from 2018-23, suiting up for 160 games with the Spartans. Krygier was selected with the 201st overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.

Training camp begins Monday and will run until the team's season opener in Springfield on Oct. 11.







