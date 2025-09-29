Belleville Sens Release 2025-26 Promotional and Theme Game Schedule

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today the 27-player roster for the club's 2025-26 training camp, which will be held at CAA Arena at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, starting on Monday, September 29, 2025. The training camp lineup is made up of three (3) goaltenders, nine (9) defencemen and fifteen (15) forwards.

On-ice practices begin at 10:30 a.m. on September 29 at CAA Arena. The first media availability with the players and Senators staff will take place following Wednesday's practice sessions.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Belleville Sens in action this Friday, October 3, when they host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for their first of two preseason games. Belleville will take on the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) on Sunday, October 5, with the Marlies and Rocket facing off on Saturday, October 4, at CAA Arena. Tickets for all three preseason games are just $12, with $5 from each ticket being donated in support of the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

The 2025-26 Belleville Senators training camp roster features two (2) former first-round draft picks and six (6) players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. Eight (8) players were signed as free agents, and four (4) players were obtained in trades. Nine (9) players are also in camp on invites.

Eleven (11) players appeared in at least one game for Belleville last season, while six (6) others dressed in at least one American Hockey League game with a different club.

2024-25 Belleville Senators training camp roster

Three (3) goaltenders, 2024-25 team(s): Marco Costantini (Allen - ECHL, Indy - ECHL, Asiago - ICEHL), Jackson Parsons (Kitchener - OHL), Hunter Shepard (Hershey - AHL, Washington - NHL)

Nine (9) defencemen, 2024-25 team(s): Andre Anania (Savannah - ECHL), Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Cameron Crotty (Iowa - AHL, Minnesota - NHL), Jorian Donovan (Belleville - AHL), Tomas Hamara (Brantford - OHL), Scott Harrington (Springfield - AHL), Sam Sedley (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Reading - ECHL), Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Adrian - ACHA, Port Huron - FPHL), Djibril Toure (Orlando - ECHL, Belleville - AHL)

Fifteen (15) forwards, 2024-25 team(s): Tyler Angle (Düsseldorfer EG - DEL), Wyatt Bongiovanni (Belleville - AHL), Tyler Boucher (Belleville - AHL), Xavier Bourgault (Belleville - AHL), Jake Chiasson (Orlando - ECHL, Belleville AHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Mark Duarte (Allen - ECHL, Cleveland - AHL), Landen Hookey (Owen Sound - OHL), Danny Katic (Chicago - AHL, Bloomington - ECHL), Josh Nelson (Tulsa - ECHL), Oskar Pettersson (Belleville - AHL), Garrett Pilon (Belleville - AHL), Jamieson Rees (Belleville - AHL), Carter Savoie (TPS - Liiga), Keean Washkurak (Belleville - AHL)

More players may be added to the training camp roster as final roster decisions are made by the NHL club in Ottawa.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







