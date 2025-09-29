Wolves Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, have announced the roster for the team's 2025-26 training camp.

Camp is being held at the Wolves' new training facility, Rosemont Ice Arena (7115 Barry St., Rosemont, IL, 60018) and will continue through to the season opener against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 11 in Iowa.

Additional players will be assigned by the Hurricanes throughout training camp and the regular season.

Defensemen: Dominik Badinka, Jacob Friend, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Ronan Seeley, Gabe Blanchard, Artyom Borshyov, Braden Doyle, Domenick Fensore, Jesper Solomon-Frisell.

Forwards: Blake Biondi, Deni Goure, Nikita Pavlychev, Juha Jaaska, Ethan Leyh, Luke Mylymok, Ryan Richardson, Yanick Turcotte, Tyler Weiss, Skyler Brind'Amour, David Gagnon, Chad Hillebrand, Evan Vierling.

Goaltenders: Ruslan Khazheyev, Amir Miftakhov.

The Wolves will play the first of two exhibition games when they travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Wolves will host the Milwaukee Admirals at Rosemont Ice Arena at 7 p.m.

The Wolves' regular-season Home Opener will be Oct. 18 when they face off against Central Division rival Rockford at Allstate Arena.







