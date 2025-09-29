Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2025 Training Camp, which gets underway today at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's training camp roster features 30 players, including 15 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2024-25 season and eight camp invitees.

Additionally, forward Jake Leschyshyn and defensemen Zac Jones and Jack Rathbone will be loaned to Rochester, pending waiver clearance.

Amerks head coach Michael Leone and select players will be made available to the media following each practice session both virtually and in-person.

The schedule for the Amerks 2025 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 29 (closed to the public)

Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 30 (closed to the public)

Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 1 (closed to the public)

Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Oct. 2 (open to the public)

Practice - 11 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Friday, Oct. 3 (closed to the public)

Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Rochester opens its historic 70th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







