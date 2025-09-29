Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2025 Training Camp, which gets underway today at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester's training camp roster features 30 players, including 15 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2024-25 season and eight camp invitees.
Additionally, forward Jake Leschyshyn and defensemen Zac Jones and Jack Rathbone will be loaned to Rochester, pending waiver clearance.
Amerks head coach Michael Leone and select players will be made available to the media following each practice session both virtually and in-person.
The schedule for the Amerks 2025 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 29 (closed to the public)
Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 30 (closed to the public)
Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 1 (closed to the public)
Practice - 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Oct. 2 (open to the public)
Practice - 11 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex
Friday, Oct. 3 (closed to the public)
Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex
The full training camp roster will be announced on Monday, Sept. 29 ahead of the team's first practice.
Rochester opens its historic 70th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Send Four to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Release 2025-26 Promotional and Theme Game Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players - Bakersfield Condors
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Opening Roster and Preseason Game Schedule - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Amerks Broadcaster Don Stevens to Retire Following 2025-26 Season
- Amerks Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
- Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2025-26 Regular Season on Sale Now
- Amerks Sign Savage to Two-Year AHL Contract