San Diego Gulls Sign Drew Elliott and Roman Kinal

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Drew Elliott and defenseman Roman Kinal to one-year standard player contracts (SPCs). 

Elliott, 22 (4/4/03), made his AHL debut with San Diego April 2, 2024 vs. Abbotsford. He also appeared in three regular season games for the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL), tallying three assists (0-3=3). In six ECHL playoff games for Tulsa, Elliott recorded 4-2=6 points, leading all Tulsa skaters in playoff points.

The 5-10, 196-pound forward posted 14-8=22 points with 20 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +20 rating in 26 games for the University of New Brunswick in 2024-25, helping lead the Reds to their seventh consecutive Atlantic University Sport title. He also earned an assist (0-1=1) with eight PIM and a +2 rating in five University Cup playoff games.

A Saint John, New Brunswick native, Elliott skated in 258 career Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games with Baie-Comeau, Charlottetown, Drummondville and Saint John, recording 47-53=100 points with 200 PIM. He set QMJHL career highs in points (15-12'), goals, assists, +/- rating (+19) and games played (55) with Charlottetown in 2021-22, helping lead the Islanders to the QMJHL Championship final. In 36 career QMJHL playoff games, Elliott posted 8-5=13 points with 12 PIM.

Kinal, 27 (7/20/98), appeared in 36 games for San Diego in 2024-25, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded 1-7=8 points, six PIM and a +13 rating in 17 games for Tulsa. He skated in six ECHL playoff games for the Oilers, collecting two assists (0-2=2).

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.







