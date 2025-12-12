San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 13
Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. outside in the East Parking Lot with a Winter Wonderland themed tailgate. The tailgate will feature $8 Light the Lamp Lagers brewed by Mason Ale Works, hot cocoa, holiday music, games, a food truck and even a sled hill. Following the tailgate, the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive the giveaway for the evening, a 10-year Anniversary Gulls themed trapper hat.
Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Gulls score their first goal of the game. Prior to being tossed on the ice, bears must be wrapped in a clear plastic bag, which will be available at the pre-game tailgate and at doors upon entrance. Large stuffed animals can also be dropped off before the game at the bear collection table at section 9 on the concourse. Should the Gulls score before you arrive, you can also drop your bears off at the section 9 collection table. All stuffed toys will be donated to nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County.
The San Diego Gulls Foundation is spreading holiday cheer with a special Surprise Puck Sale this Saturday evening. Fans can purchase holiday-themed Surprise Pucks for $25 at the Foundation booth located on the concourse at Section 10. Each puck is selected at random, and five lucky fans will receive an extra prize. Limited quantities are available. In addition, the Foundation will offer a Surprise Teddy Bear Sale, with bears available for $30 at the same booth. Lastly, the Foundation will host a Holiday Auction featuring items such as player-signed jerseys, a team-signed stick, and more. Fans can find full auction details at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction. All proceeds from these events will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego, helping families in need during the holiday season.
Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025
- Patrick Sharp Named Honorary Captain for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 13 - San Diego Gulls
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 9 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins to Become Steamtown Gandy Dancers on April 11 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Patrick Sharp, Kris Versteeg Named 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hat Tricks and Hoops Night Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Join the Amerks for Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday, December 19 at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Sign Smith, Assign Powell to Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds to Host "Singles Night at the Oasis" Before Select Home Games - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Kupka and Pyke to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Truscott Reassigned to Toledo, Hillebrand Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Exorcise Demons at Dignity Health Arena, Winning 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Stand Strong, Win at San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop Home Game to Knights - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Grab Ninth-Straight Win, Defeat Milwaukee 6-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rockford Outlasts Iowa in 4-3 Decision - Iowa Wild
- Special Teams Shine in Blowout Win over Belleville - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.