San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 13

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. outside in the East Parking Lot with a Winter Wonderland themed tailgate. The tailgate will feature $8 Light the Lamp Lagers brewed by Mason Ale Works, hot cocoa, holiday music, games, a food truck and even a sled hill. Following the tailgate, the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive the giveaway for the evening, a 10-year Anniversary Gulls themed trapper hat.

Fans  are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Gulls score their first goal of the game. Prior to being tossed on the ice, bears must be wrapped in a clear plastic bag, which will be available at the pre-game tailgate and at doors upon entrance. Large stuffed animals can also be dropped off before the game at the bear collection table at section 9 on the concourse. Should the Gulls score before you arrive, you can also drop your bears off at the section 9 collection table. All stuffed toys will be donated to nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation is spreading holiday cheer with a special Surprise Puck Sale this Saturday evening. Fans can purchase holiday-themed Surprise Pucks for $25 at the Foundation booth located on the concourse at Section 10. Each puck is selected at random, and five lucky fans will receive an extra prize. Limited quantities are available. In addition, the Foundation will offer a Surprise Teddy Bear Sale, with bears available for $30 at the same booth. Lastly, the Foundation will host a Holiday Auction featuring items such as player-signed jerseys, a team-signed stick, and more. Fans can find full auction details at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction. All proceeds from these events will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego, helping families in need during the holiday season.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,  by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.







