Truscott Reassigned to Toledo, Hillebrand Released from PTO

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins reassigned defenseman Jacob Truscott to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Griffins released forward Chad Hillebrand from his professional tryout, returning him to the Walleye.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through six games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has two assists, zero penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. Truscott has also appeared in 12 games with the Walleye, logging four assists, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Hillebrand, a second-year pro, made his Griffins debut last night against Milwaukee and showed two penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Hillebrand has 11 points (6-5-11), four penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 20 games with Toledo this season. Last campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native had four points (2-2-4) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Also in 2024-25, Hillebrand added four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020-24 and amassed 52 points (17-35-52), 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 109 appearances. Hillebrand also logged two seasons in the USHL from 2018-20, showing 46 points (24-22-46), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 97 career outings.

