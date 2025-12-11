Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 25, has played in nine games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one goal and a plus-one rating while averaging 12:53 of time on ice. Since making his season debut November 18 versus New Jersey, Carlile has blocked eight shots and logged nine hits, ranking fifth and sixth (tied) among all Lightning skaters, respectively.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile has skated in 16 games with Syracuse this season, registering two goals and 11 points with 46 shots on goal while leading all Crunch defensemen for points, assists (9), shots on goal and power-play goals (1). Carlile has appeared in 211 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, recording 24 goals, 81 points and 146 penalty minutes with a plus-52 rating.

Carlile was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

