Penguins to Become Steamtown Gandy Dancers on April 11

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Full steam ahead! The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are switching tracks on Saturday, April 11, 2026 when they transform into the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for their fourth annual one-night-only Community Theme Night presented by Visit Luzerne County.

The Gandy Dancers will take the ice against the Cleveland Monsters at 6:05 p.m.

The term "Gandy Dancer" refers to the early railroad laborers who were responsible for laying and maintaining the steel tracks on which trains ran. The nickname was inspired by the synchronized movements made by the rugged, blue-collar workers when they were repairing and/or realigning sections of track.

Steamtown National Historic Site will provide several train and railroading displays at the game to both educate patrons and help the club pay homage to Northeast Pennsylvania's rich railroading history. Steamtown National Historic Site, located in Scranton, was established in 1986 and is part of the United States National Park Service.

The Apr. 11 game will feature special Steamtown Gandy Dancers logos and uniforms which will be worn by the team. Gandy Dancers merchandise, clothing and souvenirs will be available for purchase that night, as well.

Previous monikers adopted by the Penguins for their Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County include the Old Forge Pizzas, Pittston Tomatoes, and Carbondale UFOs. The Pizzas, Tomatoes and UFOs are a combined 2-0-1-0.

Gandy Dancers tickets for Apr. 11 are available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or contacting Coal Street Junction at (570) 208-7367.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.