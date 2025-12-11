Join the Amerks for Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday, December 19 at Blue Cross Arena

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the highly anticipated return of the ever-popular Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bob Johnson Auto Group and supporting the Pirate Toy Fund, on Friday, Dec. 19 when they host the North Division rival Belleville Senators in their final home game prior to the annual Christmas break at The Blue Cross Arena.

Fans attending are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and other stuffed animals to toss onto the ice immediately following the Amerks' first goal of the game. If a goal is not scored by the end of the second period, fans will have the opportunity to toss their bears during the second intermission. A limited number of stuffed Moose, featuring the 70th anniversary logo, will be available for purchase in the Amerks Team Store, presented by Legends, the night of the game.

"Bob Johnson Auto Group enjoys the partnership with the Amerks and loves developing new ways to engage and give back to our community," said Bob Johnson Auto Group Chief Marketing Officer Buddy Baur. "We are very excited to sponsor the return of the Teddy Bear Toss, knowing that the Pirate Toy Fund will provide these bears to kids who greatly deserve them."

The items will be collected and later donated to the Pirate Toy Fund, the only nonprofit organization in the country that supplies new toys year-round to agencies that bring aid and comfort to thousands of children in need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Since its inception in 1995, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed over 500,000 toys, including more than 46,000 this past year alone, and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission.

As part of the renewed partnership with the Pirate Toy Fund, the first 1,000 kids in attendance to the game on Dec. 19 will receive pirate hats.

"We are thrilled and excited for the return of this year's Teddy Bear Toss," said Pirate Toy Fund Executive Director Otto Harnischfeger. "Last year's event was a huge success and our partnership with the Amerks allows us the opportunity to continue giving back to the Rochester community, especially around the holiday season."

Tickets for Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss are available at www.amerks.com/teddytoss.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th -anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.







