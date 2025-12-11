Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Erik Gustafsson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Erik Gustafsson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Erik Gustafsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Gustafsson, a 15-year-veteran, has 14 points (1-13-14) and a plus-13 rating in 14 games with Grand Rapids. Among AHL defensemen, Gustafsson is tied for sixth in assists, tied for 10th in points and tied for third in plus-minus rating. He has competed in 516 NHL games since 2015-16 after being selected with the 93rd overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Last season with the Detroit Red Wings, the 33-year-old showed 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. In his NHL career, Gustafsson has notched 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12) and 10 penalty minutes in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff outings. The Nynashamn, Sweden, native last played in the AHL during the 2017-18 season when he totaled 17 points (3-14-17) in 25 games with the Rockford IceHogs. Gustafsson spent three seasons in the AHL with Rockford from 2015-18 and registered a combined 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. He posted his best AHL season in 2016-17 with 30 points (5-25-30) and 40 penalty minutes in 25 games with Rockford.

At the international level, Gustafsson has appeared in five World Championships with Team Sweden since 2016, producing 21 points (2-19-21) in 40 games and winning one gold medal (2018) and a bronze medal (2025). At the 2025 World Championship, he tied for second among all defensemen with seven assists in 10 games.

