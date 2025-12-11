Bears Loan Kupka and Pyke to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned forward Kyler Kupka and defenseman Garrett Pyke to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Kupka, 26, skated in two games with Hershey during his recall from South Carolina. He has scored 21 points (10g, 11a) in 21 games this season with the Stingrays, and last year, he recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina and he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Pyke, 26, was acquired by Hershey in a Nov. 22 trade with the Colorado Eagles. He skated in one game with the Bears, making his Hershey debut on Nov. 30 vs. Laval. He has played in 13 ECHL games this season with the Utah Grizzlies, scoring seven points (3g, 4a).

