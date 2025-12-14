Bears Release Jalen Luypen from PTO

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have released forward Jalen Luypen from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Luypen, 23, skated in two games with the Bears this week, making his Hershey debut on Dec. 12 vs. Providence, and scoring his first goal as a Bear in the club's Dec. 13 victory vs. Charlotte.

He returns to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he leads the team with 25 points (11g, 14a) in 20 games this season.

Luypen was invited to Hershey's 2025 Training Camp and appeared in three preseason games for the club, logging two assists. He previously signed a PTO with Hershey on Oct. 9, but did not see any game action for the club before reporting to the Stingrays on Oct. 14.

The native of Kelowna, British Columbia skated with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs for the previous two seasons, scoring 20 points (4g, 16a) over 64 games in 2023-24, and adding 14 points (8g, 6a) in 56 games last season.

