Monsters Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Marlies

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies (12-12-1-1) 4-1 on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-9-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Riley Bezeau recorded the lone goal of the opening frame at 18:59 with helpers from Justin Pearson and Hunter McKown giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Toronto's Matthew Barbolini scored a marker at 14:00 of the middle frame followed by a power-play tally from Benoit-Olivier Groulx at 14:46 pushing the score to 2-1 for the Marlies. Cédric Paré scored a goal for Toronto at 1:44 of the third period, but Roman Ahcan responded with a tally at 2:11 making it a one-goal game again. Despite a strong push to end the game, Cleveland fell by a final score of 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 17 saves in defeat while Toronto's Vyacheslav Peksa made 29 saves for the win.

The Monsters head home to host the Laval Rocket on Thursday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

TOR 0 2 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 0/4 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

TOR 20 1/2 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 17 3 4-3-2

TOR Peksa W 29 2 3-3-0

Cleveland Record: 10-9-3-1, 6th North Division

Toronto Record: 12-12-1-1, 5th North Division







