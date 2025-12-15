Penguins Fall to Checkers, 6-2

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

A four-goal second period saw Charlotte turn the tide and end Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's (19-6-1-0) six-game home winning streak.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened the scoring when William Dufour found twine for the first time in Black and Gold at 7:49 of the first period.

Charlotte flipped the game in its favor in the second period, starting with Gracyn Sawchyn leveling the score at 7:49.

A five-on-three power play and a broken stick by a Penguins penalty killer opened the door for Jack Devine to put the Checkers in the lead, 2-1, at 11:14 of the second stanza. Robert Mastrosiome notched a second man-advantage marker for Charlotte two-and-a-half minutes later, extending his team's lead to two.

The Penguins showed signs of life when Phil Tomasino tipped in a drive by Chase Pietila at 14:16 of the middle frame. Tomasino secured a point for the eighth-straight game, the longest point streak of his career and the longest point streak by a Penguin this season.

However, Charlotte reestablished its two-goal edge 100 seconds later on a redirection from Brian Pinho.

Ryan McAllister tallied in the first minute of the third period, running the Checkers' lead to 5-2. Charlotte brought the game to its final score with 3:03 remaining on another deflection by Wilmer Skoog.

Filip Larsson made 31 saves for the Penguins in his first start since Nov. 21. Cooper Black denied 30 shots in the victory for the Checkers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a rematch with Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Game time between the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 3:05 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

