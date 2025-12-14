Iowa Wild Signs Forward Jean-Luc Foudy to AHL Contract

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Jean-Luc Foudy to a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Foudy, 23 (5/13/2002), has recorded nine points (2-7=9), 12 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-7 rating in 25 games with Iowa during the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario, has posted 118 points (34-84=118), 124 PIM, and a minus-9 rating across 244 AHL games with the Wild (2025-26) and Colorado Eagles (2020-25). Foudy also owns a goal, six PIM, and a minus-2 rating in 13 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche.

Foudy was originally selected in the third round (#75 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche and wears sweater No. 86 with the Wild.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.