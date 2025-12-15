Iowa Dominates, Shuts out Manitoba 6-0
Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild dominated from wire-to-wire and shut out the Manitoba Moose by a 6-0 score at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon. Jack Peart (1-3=4) and Mark Liwiski (2-0=2) set career highs in points, while Samuel Hlavaj stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn his second AHL shutout.
Liwiski opened the scoring 6:40 into the contest when he blasted a slap shot under Thomas Milic (five saves) on the rush with assists from Riley Heidt and Peart.
Bradley Marek doubled Iowa's lead 2:53 later on the power play. Peart sent a pass to the point for Ryan Sandelin and Marek tipped Sandelin's one -timer past Milic.
Gleason set up Jaxon Nelson in the left circle for a simple finish into an open net at 14:59. Peart picked up his third assist of the period on Nelson's first goal in an Iowa uniform.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 8-5 in the opening frame. Domenic DiVincentiis (17 saves) replaced Milic after the first intermission.
Liwiski scored his second goal of the game 6:43 into the second period. Nelson found Mike Koster through the middle, and Liwiski buried the rebound of Koster's shot.
Peart beat a screened DiVincentiis on the power play with assists from Gleason and Sandelin at 9:08.
The Wild outshot the Moose 21-17 through 40 minutes.
Heidt wrapped up the scoring with a 2-on-1 finish with assists from Oskar Olausson and Gleason with 5:18 remaining.
Iowa and Manitoba recorded 28 shots apiece. The Wild went 2-for-6 with the man advantage and held the Moose scoreless on two power plays.
Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins to Casey's Center on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025
- Wolves Earn Point with 2-1 Shootout Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Trevor Connelly Assigned to Team USA for World Junior Championship - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Turns Tables, Whipping Moose, 6-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Islanders - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Fall to Checkers, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Dominates, Shuts out Manitoba 6-0 - Iowa Wild
- Islanders Defeat Senators in Overtime, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Take Down Penguins 6-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Release Jalen Luypen from PTO - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Recall David Breazeale from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Jean-Luc Foudy to AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Bogdan Trineyev Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.