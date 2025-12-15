Iowa Dominates, Shuts out Manitoba 6-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild dominated from wire-to-wire and shut out the Manitoba Moose by a 6-0 score at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon. Jack Peart (1-3=4) and Mark Liwiski (2-0=2) set career highs in points, while Samuel Hlavaj stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn his second AHL shutout.

Liwiski opened the scoring 6:40 into the contest when he blasted a slap shot under Thomas Milic (five saves) on the rush with assists from Riley Heidt and Peart.

Bradley Marek doubled Iowa's lead 2:53 later on the power play. Peart sent a pass to the point for Ryan Sandelin and Marek tipped Sandelin's one -timer past Milic.

Gleason set up Jaxon Nelson in the left circle for a simple finish into an open net at 14:59. Peart picked up his third assist of the period on Nelson's first goal in an Iowa uniform.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 8-5 in the opening frame. Domenic DiVincentiis (17 saves) replaced Milic after the first intermission.

Liwiski scored his second goal of the game 6:43 into the second period. Nelson found Mike Koster through the middle, and Liwiski buried the rebound of Koster's shot.

Peart beat a screened DiVincentiis on the power play with assists from Gleason and Sandelin at 9:08.

The Wild outshot the Moose 21-17 through 40 minutes.

Heidt wrapped up the scoring with a 2-on-1 finish with assists from Oskar Olausson and Gleason with 5:18 remaining.

Iowa and Manitoba recorded 28 shots apiece. The Wild went 2-for-6 with the man advantage and held the Moose scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins to Casey's Center on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

