Islanders Defeat Senators in Overtime, 4-3

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Belleville, Ont. - Finishing up their Canadian road swing, the Bridgeport Islanders took to the ice against the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon. The Islanders, winners of back-to-back games, were determined to continue their winning ways against the top affiliate of the Ottawa Senators before heading home for a game on Wednesday night. With the game tied in the third period, they entered overtime where Cole McWard was the hero winning the game in a 4-3 decision.

In the opening period, Liam Foudy supplied the first goal of the game on breakaway at 11:14 beating Jackson Parsons high blocker side for a 1-0 lead.

The Isles extended their lead with a goal on a two-man advantage after the shot by Matthew Maggio was stopped by Parsons, Matthew Highmore just kept pushing and slid the puck into the net at:39 seconds into the period. Later, a short-handed goal was struck by Belleville at 1:45 by Jan Jenik slicing the Islanders lead to 2-1. Highmore setup another goal for the Isles when he passed it to the stick of defenseman Cole McWard at 6:32. McWard's goal gave Bridgeport a 3-1 lead. The Sens answered back with another goal, and it was Arthur Kaliyev at 11:36 making it a 3-2 game.

During the final period of regulation, Lassi Thomson tied the game on the powerplay at 17:19 bringing the contest to 3-3.

In overtime, McWarded scored the game winner tipping the puck into the Senators cage bringing his team to a 4-3 victory and their third straight win.

The Islanders are back on the ice Wednesday to take on the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. Great tickets are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.