Bogdan Trineyev Makes NHL Debut with Capitals

Published on December 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Forward Bogdan Trineyev, recalled from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals on Dec. 7, made his National Hockey League debut Saturday evening, skating in his major league premiere with the Capitals against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The 23-year-old skated 16 shifts for 11:45 of ice time, recording one blocked shot as Washington earned a 5-1 loss against the Jets.

Trineyev is the 70th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season. He has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games this season for Hershey to tie for fourth in club scoring.

Last season, Trineyev established career bests in goals (14), assists (8), points (22), and plus-minus (+13) while appearing in 62 games for the Bears. The Capitals re-signed Trineyev to a one-year, two-way contract extension on April 20, 2025.

In his first full American Hockey League season with Hershey in 2023-24, the native of Voronezh, Russia scored 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games, with his three shorthanded goals leading the club and tying for first among AHL rookies. He appeared in all 20 of Hershey's postseason games, adding four assists as Hershey won its league-leading 13th Calder Cup title.

The 6'3", 206-pound winger served as a "Black Ace" during Hershey's run to the 2023 Calder Cup championship, after making his regular-season debut with the Bears in a pair of games at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Trineyev has scored 50 career points (29g, 21a) in 142 career AHL games with Hershey. In addition, Trineyev has registered 11 points (5g, 6a) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games, making his first appearance with the club in the 2022 Atlantic Division First Round.

Trineyev spent the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games. Trineyev ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and tied for seventh in hits (41) in the regular season and added two assists in five KHL playoff games. Trineyev also appeared in two games with Dynamo St. Petersburg of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) that season.

Trineyev was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.