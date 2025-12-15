Leon Muggli Re-Assigned to Team Switzerland for World Junior Championship

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned defenseman Leon Muggli to Team Switzerland ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Muggli, 19, has appeared in two games with the Bears this season, recording one assist. He has missed Hershey's last 20 games since sustaining an upper-body injury in the club's Oct. 19 game versus Springfield.

The 6'1", 180-pound blueliner has appeared in four career games with the Bears, totaling one assist. Muggli made his North American debut with Hershey late last season after spending the majority of the campaign with EV Zug of the Swiss National League, tallying 11 points (5g, 6a) in 40 games, ranking first among club defensemen in penalty minutes (43) and third in goals (5).

The native of Cham, Switzerland has represented his country in several international competitions before, skating for the Swiss at both the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording four assists in nine games. Muggli also captained Switzerland to a gold medal finish at the 2023 European Youth Olympics and was named the tournament's best defensemen after notching four points (1g, 3a) in four games.

Muggli was a second-round (52nd overall) selection of the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota and St. Paul, Minnesota from December 26, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

