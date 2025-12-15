Home for the Holidays Guide

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The most wonderful time of the year comes alive on home ice this week as the Phantoms return to PPL Center for a six-game homestand to close out the calendar year in festive style!

Celebrate the holiday season and experience the action while cheering on the Phantoms during one of the most exciting stretches of the year against their Atlantic Division foes.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, December 17 when the Phantoms host the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Then, enjoy $1 Hot Dogs as a part of Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks on Friday, December 19 as the Phantoms debut their new Fauxback uniforms for the first time at home. Fans can also stop by Chickie's and Pete's before the game to donate essential winter items and be entered to win prizes as a part of the SECTV Winter Warm Up Drive supporting our local homeless community.

The magic continues the following night with the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's as the Phantoms take on the Hartford Wolf Pack. Fans are encouraged to bring new and gently-used stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the Phantoms' first goal of the game. Help spread the spirit of giving as the Phantoms look to surpass last season's record-setting effort of 11,853 stuffed animals donated to Valley Youth House in benefit of local children in need this holiday season.

Home for the Holidays Weekend unfolds with more festive fun on Saturday, December 27 and wraps up on Sunday, December 28 featuring Post-Game Autographs with the team presented by NJM Insurance.

Before the on World's Largest Puck Drop takes place on New Year's Eve outside PPL Center at the corner of Hamilton and Linden Street, the puck drops inside as the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears with a special 3:05 p.m. start time. Family-friendly activities fill the concourse as we ring in 2026 in glowing fashion!

In addition to the upcoming holiday action, fans can score exclusive ticket packages throughout the rest of December.

The Prospect Puck Pack includes four tickets to any upcoming home games and an autographed puck from Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, and Carson Bjarnason for only $120!

Looking for a gift that continues giving into the New Year? The Holiday Flex Voucher Pack allows fans to receive eight flex vouchers, good for any available game(s) this season, starting at just $200!

meLVin's Holiday Packs feature a unique twist on a holiday tradition, only available in the brand-new Phantoms Pro Shop. For $55, fans receive two tickets to an upcoming home game as well as a player hockey sock filled with their choice of meLVin products or toys - a stocking fit for Phantoms fans of all ages!

There's truly no place like home for the holidays!







American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.