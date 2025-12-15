IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere January 6
Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with the Belvidere Park District to hold their annual outdoor practice on Tuesday, Jan. 6 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere.
The practice session is open to the public and free to attend, and fans are invited to swing by to catch an up-close glimpse of all their favorite IceHogs players. Fans can also stick around following the conclusion of the outdoor workout to get autographs from the IceHogs and Hammy.
For more information on Belvidere's Riverside Ice Arena, visit belviderepark.org.
Please note the event is weather dependent and the date is subject to change.
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere January 6 - Rockford IceHogs
- Leon Muggli Re-Assigned to Team Switzerland for World Junior Championship - Hershey Bears
- F Kyle Jackson Recalled from Loan to ECHL Bloomington - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Community Spirit Shines Through as Belleville Sens Wrap Eight-Game Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 11 - Ontario Reign
- Coachella Valley Firebirds to Host Fuego's Season of Giving Pop-Up Event on December 16 at Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jakob Pelletier Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Jakob Pelletier Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Burgdoerfer to be Inducted into Condors Hall of Fame - Bakersfield Condors
- Hutson Recalled to Edmonton; Pitlick Traded to Rockford - Bakersfield Condors
- Stanley Cup® to Appear at December 21 Checkers Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Home for the Holidays Guide - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- John Leonard Recalled by Detroit, Erik Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere January 6
- Teddy Bear Toss Returns Tonight
- Free Artist Designed Hats at IceHogs Black Friday Game
- IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive
- Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday Night, Family Packs & Postgame Skate Sunday