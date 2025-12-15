Hutson Recalled to Edmonton; Pitlick Traded to Rockford
Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Edmonton Oilers announced today that Quinn Hutson has been recalled from Bakersfield. The 23-year old leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 28 points (16g-12a) in 24 games. He is fourth in the AHL scoring race and third in the league with 16 goals.
Since November 8, the Boston University product has been on a tear offensively. Over that span, he has scored 14 goals and added 11 assists for 25 points over 14 games. He played in two NHL games at the end of last season with the Oilers.
Bakersfield also announced that Rem Pitlick was traded to the Rockford IceHogs in exchange for d-man Tyson Feist. Feist was loaned to the Fort Wayne Komets today.
