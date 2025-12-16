Firebirds' Fourth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Set for this Friday Night

PALM DESERT, CA - Get Ready to Toss Some Teddies! The Coachella Valley Firebirds will once again unite the community for one of the most heartwarming nights of the season with their Fourth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing, in conjunction with the organization's ongoing Season of Giving, on Friday, December 19 at Acrisure Arena at 7 p.m. PT.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals and be ready to toss it onto the ice following the Firebirds' first goal of the game. All collected stuffed animals will be donated to local fire and sheriff's departments throughout the Coachella Valley for children in need.

Since its inception, Teddy Bear Toss Night has become one of the Firebirds' most anticipated annual traditions, combining high-energy hockey with a powerful show of community support. Over the past three seasons, more than 50,000 stuffed animals were collected and distributed to those in need, reinforcing the Firebirds' commitment to giving back beyond the ice.

"Teddy Bear Toss Night is a perfect example of what makes this community so special," said John Page, Senior Vice President of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena. "Our fans show up in a big way - not just to cheer on the Firebirds, but to make a real difference for local families during the holidays and we are so proud to work with FIND Regional Food Bank with our Season of Giving."

The Teddy Bear Toss is a cornerstone event of the Firebirds' Season of Giving, which supports regional nonprofit organizations through food drives, toy donations, and fundraising initiatives throughout the holiday season.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, bring their stuffed animals, and be prepared for one of the loudest and most memorable moments of the year at Acrisure Arena.

To kick off the week of holiday giving, the Firebirds will host a Holiday Community Pop-Up on Tuesday, December 16 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. outside Acrisure Arena. The event will serve as a major teddy bear and stuffed animal donation drop-off ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Night, giving fans an early opportunity to participate and make a difference.

The Holiday Community Pop-Up will feature family-friendly activations, including appearances by Fuego, interactive games, and special offers for fans who donate. Fans who bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal will have access to $27 tickets for ALL remaining 2025-26 Firebirds home games, available that day only at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena. The event will also highlight ongoing Season of Giving initiatives, including the Firebirds' canned food drive benefiting FIND Regional Food Bank, as the drive enters its final days.

This free, family-friendly event invites fans to give back to the community while enjoying interactive activations, exclusive offers, and a festive holiday atmosphere as part of the Firebirds' partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank for the Season of Giving initiative.

Fans are encouraged to donate teddy bears or stuffed animals, which will be distributed to local children and families in need following the Teddy Bear Toss game. The event will also serve as a final push for the Firebirds' canned food drive, FIND Regional Food Bank to help those across the Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds host the San Jose Barracuda this Friday night for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT!







