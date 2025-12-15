F Kyle Jackson Recalled from Loan to ECHL Bloomington

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle Jackson from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Jackson, 23, has scored 30 points (11 g, 19 a) in 23 games with the Bison this season. He leads the club in both assists (19) and points (30) and is second on the club in goals. Jackson is currently tied for second in the ECHL in points.

The native of Ottawa, ON, has recorded 126 points (52 g, 74 a) in 143 career ECHL games over the course of three seasons with the Bison, Wheeling Nailers, and Kansas City Mavericks. He has also skated in two career AHL games, both coming last season as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Jackson was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

