Community Spirit Shines Through as Belleville Sens Wrap Eight-Game Homestand

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators right wing Arthur Kaliyev

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have finished up their eight-game December homestand and are ready to begin the sprint to the Holiday Break. While the results weren't as strong as the team and fans would have liked (with losses to Rochester and Cleveland, plus an overtime defeat to Bridgeport), players continue to show their character through their effort and competitiveness as the midway point of the season approaches. They also showed their community spirit through the annual Teddy Bear Toss and a postgame skate this past weekend.

Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Sens get set to head back out on the road this week.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Rochester Americans - 6

The Senators kicked off the week with a divisional battle against the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), as they try to catch up to the Amerks, who sit closer to the top of the division. Unfortunately, the Sens weren't able to mount a comeback after allowing three first-period goals. Olle Lycksell would count the only tally for Belleville, assisted by Carter Yakemchuk and Arthur Kaliyev, and Mads Sogaard stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss.

Saturday, December 13, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Cleveland Monsters - 4

Belleville welcomed another division rival to CAA Arena on Saturday, as the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) made their first of two trips to the Friendly City, on Belleville's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. It was another instance of the visitors getting on the board quickly, with two first period goals, and the Senators just not able to mount a comeback. Arthur Kaliyev's goal at 6:50 of the second period sent the fur flying, assisted by Carter Yakemchuk and Xavier Bourgault, with donated toys being passed along to the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive. Mads Sogaard started again for the Sens and stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Sunday, December 14, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Bridgeport Islanders - 4 (OT)Ã¯Â»Â¿

It was an exciting finish to the Belleville Sens eight-game home stand, if not a positive one, with another comeback effort coming up just short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL Affiliate of the New York Islanders). Belleville gave up the first goal again, but went back and forth with the Isles in the second period to keep things close, by way of tallies from Jan Jenik and Arthur Kaliyev (who continues his torrid scoring pace). The Sens also got a power play goal from defenceman Lassi Thomson early in the third period, which would lead to overtime, but the Islanders would prevail, scoring with about half a minute left in the extra frame. Rookie netminder Jackson Parsons returned in goal for Belleville and made 21 saves on 25 shots.

Recent Transactions

Dec.9/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.10/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (RW) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.12/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 27 (T-4th in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 17 G + 10 A

Goals: 17 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 18 (T-4th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 10 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +4

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 62

#27 Keean Washkurak (C)

Goals Against Average: 3.10

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .911

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 4

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

Ã¯Â»Â¿ Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

This Week

The Senators are back on the bus for the first time in a few weeks this week, as they head to Rochester to meet up with the Americans again on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena, and kick off a three-in-three run to Christmas. After facing the Amerks, the Sens travel to Toronto overnight for a Saturday afternoon meeting with the Marlies. Then, it's back home to finish the weekend with a matinee rematch with Toronto on Sunday. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

