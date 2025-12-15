Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 11

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign picked up a two-game series split in Colorado this past weekend and head into the week third place in the Pacific Division with a 15-8-1-0 record. The Reign have their Annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday and SantaCon presented by Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial on Sunday before the holiday break.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Bakersfield | 6:30 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. San Jose | 6 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. San Jose | 3 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 12

ONT (3) at COL (2)

Glenn Gawdin scored a pair of power-play goals 33 seconds apart from one another in the third period giving the Reign a 3-1 lead midway through the final frame. The Eagles drew first blood 39 seconds into the final 20 minutes before Taylor Ward scored his team leading 11th tying the game just 2:12 later. The Reign extended their win streak to four games with the victory while Pheonix Copley made 27 saves for his third consecutive win.

Saturday, Dec. 13

ONT (1) at COL (6)

Glenn Gawdin scored for his second straight game, but it was the lone tally for Ontario as their win streak ended at four games. Cole Guttman had the secondary assist on the second period score stretching his point-streak to eight games. Ontario allowed a power-play goal and two four-on-four tallies in the loss as Isaiah Saville made 27 saves.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (24GP, 17-6-0-1, 35pts, 0.729%)

2. San Jose Barracuda (25GP, 15-8-1-1, 32pts, 0.640%)

3. Ontario Reign (24GP, 15-8-1-0, 31pts, 0.646%)

4. Calgary Wranglers (28GP, 13-10-4-1, 31pts, 0.554%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (23GP, 13-7-3-0, 29pts, 0.630%)

6. Bakersfield Condors (24GP, 11-8-5-0, 27pts, 0.563%)

7. San Diego Gulls (23GP, 10-6-6-1, 27pts, 0.587%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (23GP, 12-10-1-0, 25pts, 0.543%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (24GP, 10-10-4-0, 24pts, 0.500%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (26GP, 6-15-2-3, 17pts, 0.327%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 12: Tim Rego recalled from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

December 6: Kenta Isogai recalled from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Kyle Burroughs is three assists shy of 100 pro assists and seven points shy of 100 career AHL points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is one assists shy of 200 professional assists and two assists shy of 200 career AHL assists.

#26 Andre Lee is four games shy of 200 pro games.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for sixth with four power-play goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for first among rookies at +15 which is tied for fourth among all skaters.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for fifth with five power-play goals.

#34 Taylor Ward is tied for seventh with 11 goals.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is tied for ninth among defensemen with 13 points while his two power-play goals are tied for third.

#78 Jared Wright is second among rookies at +13 which is tied sixth among all skaters.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured on 11/12 and has missed nine straight games.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (12GP, 1-5-6, +7, 4PIMS) has played in 14 games since making his debut on Nov. 4 as the Reign are 10-5-0 with him in the lineup. He is pointless in his last four games after tallying six assists in the previous five games. He is +6 in his last nine games having been an even or plus in each game.

#8 Martin Chromiak (24GP, 8-9-17, +2, 6PIMS) was pointless over the weekend but has recorded a point in seven of his last 11 games (3-6-9). The Reign are 8-3-0 when he records a point.

#10 Otto Salin (16GP, 1-0-1, -3, 16PIMS) has played in five straight games and eight of the last nine after being a healthy scratch in six of the previous eight games.

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (16GP, 1-5-6, +2, 9PIMS) has two assists in his last five games and has played in 13 of the last 14 games.

#17 Kenny Connors (24GP, 6-9-15, +15, 15PIMS) was pointless on the weekend after having points in three straight games (2-2-4). He has a point in eight of his last 12 games (5-6-11).

#19 Kiril Kirsanov (21GP, 2-2-2, +5, 2PIMS) has not played in the last three games after him and his family had a baby.

#21 Glenn Gawdin (24GP, 6-11-17, -1, 35PIMS) snapped a 10-game goal-less skid on Friday with two power-play goals and scored again on Saturday. He had five shots in each game and has a three-game point streak (3-1-4). He has a point in five of his last seven games (3-3-6). Ontario is 9-4-0 when he records a point.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 22 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (14GP, 1-4-5, +3, 8PIMS) was pointless over the weekend after tallying in assist in back-to-back games. He has appeared in 12 straight games after missing 10 of the first 12 with an injury.

#26 Andre Lee (24GP, 8-11-19, +2, 10PIMS) extended his point-streak to four games (2-3-5) with an assist on Friday but was pointless Saturday. He has a point in nine of his last 13 games (5-7-12). Ontario is 12-2-1 when he registers a point.

#27 Joe Hicketts (24GP, 3-8-11, -5, 23PIMS) is the only Reign defensemen to have appeared in every game this season.

#29 Pheonix Copley (13GP, 7-6-0, 3.13, .885) made 27 saves on Friday for his third straight win as he has won five of his last six games since Nov. 21 making 135 saves on 149 shots (2.33 GAA, .906 SV%). He started the season just 2-5-0 with a 3.84 GAA and .870 SV%.

#34 Taylor Ward (24GP, 11-5-16, -1, 19PIMS) scored on Friday and has two points (1-1-2) in his last three games. He has a point in six of his last nine games (4-2-6). Ontario is 9-1-0 when he scores and 11-1-0 when he tallies a point.

#37 Jacob Doty (8GP, 0-1-1, +1, 16PIMS) has missed 14 straight games with an injury.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2, 7PIMS) has missed 11 straight games with an injury.

#47 Jack Hughes (20GP, 1-5-6, 0, 16PIMS) tallied an assist on Saturday and has played 14 of the last 15 games.

#49 Isaiah Saville (4GP, 3-1-0, 2.79, .866) suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday allowing six goals on 33 shots.

#55 Jakub Dvořák (16GP, 2-1-3, +4, 6PIMS) played both games over the weekend and has now appeared in three straight after being a healthy scratch in five of the previous six games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (23GP, 4-9-13, -1, 12PIMS) tallied two assists on Friday and has seven assists in his last seven games. Ontario is 8-0-0 when he records a point.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov (23GP, 6-11-17, -11, 8PIMS) has three goals in his first five games with Ontario.

#71 Francesco Pinelli (22GP, 4-7-11, +3, 14PIMS) was pointless in both games over the weekend and has three points (2-1-3) in his last five games. He has appeared in seven straight games after missing two with an injury.

#78 Jared Wright (24GP, 5-4-9, +13, 7PIMS) for the first time this season finished with a minus rating as he was -1 on Friday. He has four assists in his last four games.

#81 Cole Guttman (24GP, 5-11-16, +1, 14PIMS) tallied an assist on Friday and Saturday and has a helper in five straight games and an eight-game point streak (3-6-9). He has a point in 11 of his last 13 games (4-9-13) after starting the season with just three points (1-2-3) in his first 11 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen (24GP, 4-4-8, -7, 18PIMS) is pointless in his last nine games after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in his previous five games.

#91 Logan Brown (2GP, 0-0-0, -1, 2PIMS) has missed five straight games with an injury.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (15-8-1-0)

HOME: (9-2-1-0)

AWAY: (6-6-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 9th (80, 3.33)

GOALS AGAINST: 12th (68, 2.83)

SHOTS FOR: 30th (25.42)

SHOTS AGAINST: 6th (26.17)

POWER-PLAY: 18th (18/98, 18.4%)

PENALTY KILL: 20th (55/69, 79.7%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (11)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov, Glenn Gawdin, Cole Guttman, Andre Lee (11)

Points: Andre Lee (19)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+15)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (35)

PPGS: Andre Lee (5)

Shots: Nikita Alexandrov, Taylor Ward (55)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (6)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.26)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)

