Coachella Valley Firebirds to Host Fuego's Season of Giving Pop-Up Event on December 16 at Acrisure Arena

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today they will host Fuego's Season of Giving Pop-Up Event on Tuesday, December 16, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Plaza outside of Acrisure Arena. The event serves as a major Teddy Bear Toss drop-off ahead of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by the General Air Conditioning and Plumbing, on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m. PT.

As a thank-you for giving back, attendees will have access to $27 tickets for remaining Firebirds' home games, available that day only at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

This free, family-friendly event invites fans to give back to the community while enjoying interactive activations, exclusive offers, and a festive holiday atmosphere as part of the Firebirds' partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank for the Season of Giving initiative.

Fans are encouraged to donate teddy bears or stuffed animals, which will be distributed to local children and families in need following the Teddy Bear Toss game. The event will also serve as a final push for the Firebirds' canned food drive, FIND Regional Food Bank to help those across the Coachella Valley.

Additional highlights of the Fuego's Season of Giving Pop-Up Event include:

- Exclusive merchandise offers and jersey deals at the Firebirds Team Store - featuring $100 jerseys (in-store only), a $19.99 stuffed Fuego, and a $19.99 Firebirds scarf!

- Interactive puck shoot activation and games for fans of all ages

- Appearance by Fuego with photo opportunities

- And More!

The Firebirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by the General Air Conditioning and Plumbing, takes place Friday, December 19, when fans will throw donated teddy bears onto the ice following the Firebirds' first goal, continuing one of the most beloved traditions in hockey. All bears and stuffed animals that are collected will be donated to local fire and sheriff's department to help children in need. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.







