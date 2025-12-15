Iowa Wild signs Forward Dylan Gambrell to AHL Contract

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Gambrell, 29 (8/26/1996), recorded 25 points (13-12=25), 32 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-6 rating in 54 games with the Cleveland Monsters during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Bonney Lake, Wash., has posted 40 points (17-23@), 79 PIM, and a minus-28 rating in 233 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks (2017-21) and Ottawa Senators (2021-23). Gambrell has also posted 119 points (50-69=119), 85 PIM, and a minus-7 rating across 189 AHL games with the Monsters (2024-25), Toronto Marlies (2023-24), and San Jose Barracuda (2018-22).

Prior to his professional career, Gambrell skated in 120 NCAA games across three seasons with the University of Denver, where he recorded 132 points (43-89=132), 55 PIM, and a plus-55 rating. Gambrell won the NCAA National Championship with the Pioneers in 2016-17 and was selected to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2015-16. Gambrell also skated with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) from 2012-15, where he posted 108 points (39-69=108), 117 PIM, and a plus-24 rating across 172 games

Gambrell was originally selected in the second round (#60 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He will wear sweater No. 14 with the Iowa Wild.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.