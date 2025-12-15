Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Vincent Sevigny to a PTO.

Santini, 30, has played in 16 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging five assists and a plus-7 rating with four penalty minutes. He has skated in 377 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 92 points with a plus-63 rating.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has appeared in seven games with Tampa Bay this season, registering one assist, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 12:01 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 131 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 24 points while averaging 16:53 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Sevigny, 24, has played in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in six games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording a plus-five rating, and five games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, posting one goal and three assist. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound blueliner appeared in five contests with the Laval Rocket. He also played in 49 regular season games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, recording four goals, 15 assists and a plus-25 rating, and 18 playoff games, tallying seven points (2g, 5a), as the Lions claimed the 2025 Kelly Cup.

Sevigny has played in 99 career AHL games since 2022 with Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Laval and Bridgeport recording 22 points (6g, 16a).

Sevigny has played in 99 career AHL games since 2022 with Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Laval and Bridgeport recording 22 points (6g, 16a).







