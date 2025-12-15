Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Hershey

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Zac Funk to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Funk, 22, skated in eight games for the Stingrays this season, logging 10 points (5g, 5a). He recorded six points (2g, 4a) over his past three games with South Carolina. He was previously re-assigned to the Stingrays on Dec. 1 after missing the start of the season rehabbing a lower-body injury sustained during the 2024-25 campaign.

In his injury-shortened rookie season in 2024-25, Funk skated in 15 games with Hershey, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He also played in 11 games with the Stingrays, tallying nine points (3g, 9a).

Funk recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night. All fans in attendance that night are welcome post-game to take part in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot on ice. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.







American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.