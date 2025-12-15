John Leonard Recalled by Detroit, Erik Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings recalled forward John Leonard from the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids.

Leonard has 29 points and 19 goals in 20 games with the Griffins this season to go along with two penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating. In the AHL rankings, the sixth-year veteran ranks third in points, first in goals, first in game-winners (7), and tied for eighth in plus-minus rating. He was named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November with 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games, and became just the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). Leonard's career-best 10-game point streak set a franchise record to begin both a season and a Griffins career. His career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 tied with teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the third-longest run in franchise history. Last season, Leonard ranked among the AHL leaders in points (61, T10th), goals (36, T2nd), power-play goals (10, T9th), short-handed goals (5, T1st) and shots (252, 2nd). At the NHL level, the 27-year-old 17 points (6-11-17) in 70 games, as he last saw NHL action during the 2023-24 season with Arizona.

Gustafsson, a 15-year-veteran, has 14 points (1-13-14) and a plus-13 rating in 14 games with Grand Rapids. Among AHL defensemen, Gustafsson is tied for ninth in assists, tied for 13th in points and fourth in plus-minus rating. He has competed in 516 NHL games since 2015-16 after being selected with the 93rd overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Last season with the Detroit Red Wings, the 33-year-old showed 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. In his NHL career, Gustafsson has notched 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12) and 10 penalty minutes in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff outings. The Nynashamn, Sweden, native last played in the AHL during the 2017-18 season when he totaled 17 points (3-14-17) in 25 games with the Rockford IceHogs. Gustafsson spent three seasons in the AHL with Rockford from 2015-18 and registered a combined 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. He posted his best AHL season in 2016-17 with 30 points (5-25-30) and 40 penalty minutes in 25 games with Rockford.

At the international level, Gustafsson has appeared in five World Championships with Team Sweden since 2016, producing 21 points (2-19-21) in 40 games and winning one gold medal (2018) and a bronze medal (2025). At the 2025 World Championship, he tied for second among all defensemen with seven assists in 10 games.

